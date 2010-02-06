Peat renews with Santa Cruz Syndicate

Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Downhill World Champion Steve Peat renewed his contract with his existing team, Santa Cruz Syndicate.

"I've just signed another three-year contract with Santa Cruz so I'm going to be racing downhill pretty seriously," Peat confirmed to BikeRadar.com. "Who knows after that? I'll see how I feel and hopefully carry on forever!"

Peat, at age 35, is one of the older, most experienced racers on the downhill World Cup. Though the British rider has had plenty of success at international competitions, the 2009 World Championships was his first-ever World Championship title.

When asked about his plans for 2010, Peat said, "[I want] to enjoy the World Champ jersey! I've always got goals in racing, and I like being stood up on the podium. I want to do good things for the sport..."

Peaty, as he is often called, has a history of giving back to the sport by mentoring younger, up and coming downhillers, among them currently are teammate Josh Bryceland and Steve Peat Syndicate riders Josh Lewis and Billy Matthews.

Look for Peat at World Cup races where he expects tough competition from riders like Sam Hill, teammate Greg Minnaar, former World Champion Gee Atherton, Fabien Barel, Brendan Fairclough and Sam Blenkinsop. He'll also race events like the Megavalanche in France and the Lisbon Downtown urban downhill race.

In the same interview with BikeRadar, Peat said that contrary to some rumors, his teammate Minnaar would also be staying with Santa Cruz Syndicate.