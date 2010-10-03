Pauwels runs out of luck in Namur

Bart Aernouts, Sven Nys and Kevin Pauwels on the podium in Erpe-Mere (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

During the first round of the Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy cyclo-cross in Namur, Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) was racing in the lead group together with world champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) until halfway through the race. That's when his luck ran out.

Related Articles 'Crosser Pauwels celebrates road win Nys' Gazet van Antwerpen Trophy ambitions ruined by off day

The timid Belgian had overcome a first flat tyre earlier in the race, but it cost him. "Just before the pit, I hit my rim, but I was unsure whether I just hit a root or whether I had a flat tyre," said Pauwels to Cyclingnews.

"I decided not to enter the pit, but once I rode past the pit, I quickly realized that I had flatted. I thought about running back to the pit, but that would've probably cost me even more time. I think I lost half a minute during that lap."

"Still I returned to contest the race, getting within about five seconds of the leaders although I started to struggle. Then when Klaas [Vantornout] accelerated, it was over for me. I'm satisfied with third place."

Pauwels' teammate Zdenek Stybar went on to win the race, and thanks Pauwels' own third place, the Telenet-Fidea team sported two riders on the podium at the citadel in Namur.