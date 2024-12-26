Pascal Hervé, key lieutenant in Festina squad for Richard Virenque, dies at 60

By
published

Career of former Giro d'Italia leader marked by 1998 Tour de France 'Festina affair'

Pascal Hervé
Pascal Hervé (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pascal Hervé, a former leader and stage winner of the Giro d'Italia but who was best known for his part in the scandal-struck 1998 Tour de France, has died late on December 24. He was 60.

A devoted lieutenant to Festina leader Richard Virenque in the 1990s, Hervé and his teammates were expelled mid-way through the 1998 Tour as police raids and questioning of sports directors and soigneurs turned up detailed evidence of mass doping within multiple squads.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.