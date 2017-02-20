Paris-Roubaix announces full team line-up

Image 1 of 6 Riders negotiate the cobbles at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Team Cofidis on the start line (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 6 Mat Hayman looking calm over the pave (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Tom Boonen letting Mat Hayman he has four trophies at home (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Mat Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) kisses the winner's trophy at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The organisers of Paris-Roubaix have named the full team line-up, including the seven wild card teams, with Cofidis, Direct Energie, Fortuneo-Vital Concept, Delko Marseille Provence KTM, Wanty-Groupe Gobert, Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise and Roompot Nederlandse Loterij all invited to the Hell of the North. There is no place for Professional Continental teams from Spain or Italy.

As per UCI rules, the 18 WorldTour teams are automatically invited, meaning a total of 25 teams will line up for the start in Compiegne. This year’s Paris-Roubaix will be held on Sunday April 9 and is the 115th edition of the cobbled Classic.

Race organiser ASO recently revealed the route for the 2017 race, adding two new sectors of pave in Briastre (after 112.5km) and Solesmes (116km), which haven't been used since 1987. The 2017 Paris-Roubaix will cover a total distance of 257km, with 55km of cobbles divided between 29 different sectors.

This year’s Paris-Roubaix will be the final race of Tom Boonen’s illustrious career. The Quick-Step Floors rider has won Paris-Roubaix four times and is hoping to end his career with a fifth victory. Boonen finished second to surprise winner Mat Hayman in a dramatic 2016 race.

The 25 teams for the 2017 Paris-Roubaix:

WorldTour teams: AG2R-La Mondiale, Astana, Bahrain-Merida, BMC Racing, Bora-Hansgrohe, Cannondale-Drapac, FDJ, Lotto Soudal, Movistar, Orica-Scott, Quick-Step Floors, Dimension Data, Katusha-Alpecin, Lotto NL-Jumbo, Team Sky, Team Sunweb, Trek-Segafredo, UAE Abu Dhabi.

Professional Continental teams: Cofidis, Direct Energie, Fortuneo-Vital Concept, Delko Marseille Provence KTM, Wanty-Groupe Gobert, Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise and Roompot Nederlandse Loterij.