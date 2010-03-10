Paris-Nice stage shortened due to snow

Image 1 of 2 Alberto Contador (Astana) rides past snow at the 2009 Paris-Nice. The white stuff has forced ASO to shorten a stage of this year's edition of the race. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 The scene at Saint-Junien, France, on Wednesday morning (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

The riders of Paris-Nice will face a shortened stage three from Saint-Junien - Aurillac after the first 53 kilometres were cut from the stage due to snow. The peloton will race the final 155 kilometres.

The snowstorm struck at early Wednesday morning in Limoges and means the first two category 3 climbs of the day, the côte des Cars and the côte de la Croix de Teulet, will not be contested.

Race organisers ASO are confident the remaining 155 kilometres to Aurillac will be covered without any problems. This is quite common on the roads of the “race to the sun” in March although the past three editions have been raced without any stage to be shortened.

Paris-Nice Race Director Christian Prudhomme has promised local officials in Saint-Junien that the event will return to the town in future to compensate for the changes made to the course on Wednesday.

Cold in Tirreno, but snow not a problem

While snow has forced a reduction of Wendesday's stage at Paris-Nice, organisers of Italy's Tirreno-Adriatico have no plans to alter the route of the opening stage of the event, despite snow in the region around Livigno, where the race will begin on Wednesday.

Organisers indicated to Cyclingnews that snow is unlikely to impact Wednesday's route, which will hug Italy's north-western coastline for much of its 148-kilometre distance. Although low temperatures in the region have continued, the stage will remain below 300 metres in elevation and organisers expect a snow-free run south for the peloton into Rosignano Solvay.

