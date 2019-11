Paris-Nice: Stage 5 time trial start times

Michal Kwiatkowski in yellow after stage 4 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris-Nice continues on Thursday with a 25.5km time trial around Barbentane that should provide greater definition to the overall standings ahead of the tough final three days in southern France.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) carries the yellow jersey into stage 5 and he lies 5 seconds ahead of 2009 winner Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) in the overall standings. Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is third, at 10 seconds, with Egan Bernal (Team Sky) a further second back in fourth place overall.

149 riders remain in Paris-Nice after its wind-buffeted opening half. Julien Vermote (Dimension Data) will be the first man down the start ramp on Thursday, setting off at 13:18 local time. Riders roll off at one-minute intervals thereafter, with the top ten riders on GC setting out at two-minute intervals.

Start times to watch out for include Bob Jungels (15:27), Wilco Kelderman (15:31), Nairo Quintana (15:33) and Romain Bardet (15:44). Kwiatkowski will be the last man down the start ramp, setting off at 15:58.

Paris-Nice Stage 5 start order