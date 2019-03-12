Paris-Nice: Stage 3 race highlights – Video

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) stole the show on stage 3 of Paris-Nice with a dominant sprint win over Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep). The win marked Bennett's third victory of the season after a day in which the main field covered 200km from Cepoy to Moulins.

Bennett timed his dash to the line perfectly, with Ewan once again missing out after finishing second on the first stage of the race. Despite the win, Bennett was unable to trouble Dylan Groenewegen's (Jumbo Visma) lead.

The Dutchman's closest rival remains Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), who picked up time bonuses during the stage and now sits just six seconds off the yellow jersey. Team Sky once again tried to break up the race in the finale, with a section of crosswinds providing the perfect terrain. They managed to string the peloton out but were unable to drop the likes of Bennett.