Paris-Nice highlights: Another Colombian battle - Video

The final stage of Paris-Nice was another exciting one, with the yellow jersey once again on the line as Egan Bernal (Team Sky) was forced on the defensive after Nairo Quintana (Movistar) went on the attack 50km from the line.

Quintana bridged up to the breakaway on the Côte de Peille, the same climb that Alberto Contador launched his final stage attacks in 2016 and 2017, and also where his Movistar teammate Marc Soler attacked to win the race last year. With three teammates in the break, Quintana vs Bernal became a mini team time trial as Sky led the remains of the peloton in the chase behind.

For some time, Quintana was in the virtual race lead, until it swung back to Bernal on the Col de Quatre Chemins and stayed there. Quintana had been forced to work alone since the 30km to go mark, while Sky still had numbers behind.

The same climb saw Ion Izagirre (Astana) jump away almost unchallenged to quickly build an insurmountable lead before descending into Nice for the stage victory. The Spaniard won alone, 18 seconds ahead of the remnants of the 37-man break he was once a part of. Meanwhile, Bernal crossed the line just four seconds behind Quintana, securing the overall victory and ensuring that another raid from the Côte de Peille would not succeed.

