Parcours announces its fastest ever wheels

UK-based wheel brand Parcours has this week announced the release of a series of new wheels which it claims are the fastest it has ever made. Developed as a result of a research project in conjunction with Nottingham Trent University and Dr Steve Faulkner, a senior lecturer in science and technology, the wheelsets employ Parcours' 'think wider' principle, and are offered as a versatile race day wheelset for triathletes, time trialists and road racers.

Parcours say these wheelsets fall within three main use cases: flat fast road racing, triathlon and time trial. The wheel series delivers two main benefits, these being enhanced aerodynamic performance and improved handling stability alongside it.

A Parcours Chrono Max front wheel, left, and Disc2 rear wheel right (Image credit: Future)

Parcours has released four new wheels in all. The collection is made up of the Chrono wheelset, comprising a 68.6mm front wheel and a 75.7mm rear. Next up is the new Chrono Max front wheel that uses an 83.6mm deep rim and the Parcours Disc2, which is a full carbon fibre disc wheel and is a claimed 120g lighter than its predecessor. All wheels are disc brake specific, use a hooked rim bead, and are tubeless-ready.

The new wheels have been designed and manufactured from scratch and employ Parcours 'think wider' technology, which uses different rim profiles front and rear.

Parcours took a look at real-world yaw angles which it found to differ between the front and rear wheels. As a result, engineers tailored the rim profiles to match. A blunter U-shaped profile has been used on the front rims whilst the Chrono rear wheel uses a 'sharper' V-shaped design, which Parcours believes is better suited to the lower yaw angles experienced at the rear.

Triathlon bike with a parcours disc and deep section wheel (Image credit: Future)

The Chrono Wheelset has a listed weight for the pair of 1,620 grams and has a 22.5mm internal rim width. The wheels have 24 Sapim spokes front and rear laced two-cross. They come with Japanese EZO bearings as standard or are available with a ceramic upgrade from Kogel. A tubeless running kit is included and the wheels are available with Shimano, SRAM or Campagnolo freehub bodies. The wheelset also comes set up for 12mm x 100mm front and 12mm x 142mm rear thru-axles.

The Chrono Max wheel also has a 22.5 internal width which is designed around running a 28mm tyre. 24 Sapim CX-Ray spokes again laced two-cross and a listed weight of 805 grams.

The Disc2 has a listed weight of 1240grams, and a 22.5 internal rim width again which Parcours says makes it the widest disc wheel currently available.

Price and availability

Prices for the new Parcours wheels are as follows:

Chrono Wheelset (68/87mm): £1,199 / $1,599

£1,199 / $1,599 Chrono Max front wheel (83mm): £600 / $800

£600 / $800 Disc2 rear disc wheel: £1049 / $1399

The wheelsets are all available to order now from the Parcours website.