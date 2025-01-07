'Panache and aggression can always beat power numbers' - Julian Alaphilippe is smiling again and hungry to race for Tudor Pro Cycling

Frenchman starts a new, possibly final chapter, of his career after a decade at Soudal-QuickStep

Julian Alaphilippe has his mischievous smile back and as he begins his time at Tudor Pro Cycling, he is convinced his naturally aggressive style of racing can always trump the modern tendency to race based on watts and performance data.

"Panache and aggression can always beat power numbers. Otherwise, I wouldn't be here anymore," Alaphillipe explained in Spain at the Tudor media day.

