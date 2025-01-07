'Panache and aggression can always beat power numbers' - Julian Alaphilippe is smiling again and hungry to race for Tudor Pro Cycling

Julian Alaphilippe has his mischievous smile back and as he begins his time at Tudor Pro Cycling, he is convinced his naturally aggressive style of racing can always trump the modern tendency to race based on watts and performance data.

"Panache and aggression can always beat power numbers. Otherwise, I wouldn't be here anymore," Alaphillipe explained in Spain at the Tudor media day.

"I enjoy cycling by going on the attack. I'm working to be back to my best and when I'm at my best level, I enjoy myself. My goal is to be the best I can be.

"I think cycling needs a lot of panache and things that are extraordinary. Numbers and calculations are taking a bigger place in the sport year after year, we're pushing the limits. But I still like to race with my instinct and I think I'll keep that until the day I stop racing."

The 32-year-old Frenchman admitted that he is starting the final chapter of his career, with retirement likely after the 2027 season. Yet moving to Tudor appears to have rejuvenated him and lifted the cloud of malaise and disappointment that hung over him since his terrible crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2022.

He has been welcomed into the Tudor team by owner Fabian Cancellara and Head of Sport Ricardo Scheidecker, with whom he worked in the past at Soudal-Quickstep. While Patrick Lefevere often criticised him in recent years, Tudor have put Alaphilippe at the centre of their growing project alongside Marc Hirschi, and surrounded him with support and affection.

"There is not one specific reason why I opted to move to Tudor but I have the freedom to be who I am and they wanted that, too. Yet they're also professional and know what they want to achieve. It's a good mix to be professional and to enjoy life," Alaphilippe explained.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alaphilippe spent a decade at Soudal-QuickStep, taking all of his major victories with the Belgian squad. He has few, if any regrets, and a lot of great memories. Stepping down to the ProTeam level is not an issue, even if it creates some doubts about his race programme.

"I'm not here to compare teams. I was happy during my time at QuickStep but I'm here at Tudor now. It's all new, the teammates, the staff and the equipment but I'm happy to be here," he said.

"To be honest, when I had to make my decision I didn't think about WorldTour or not WorldTour. It was just about my feelings and what I wanted.

"I feel super happy and motivated to join this project and to see it from where they started, where they are now and where they want to be. It's a challenge for me but I'm happy and proud to be part of it."

Alaphilippe seems keen to team up with Hirschi and perhaps take on Tadej Pogačar together. They could have the talent and panache to defeat the UAE Team Emirates leader.

"I hear he's only at 20% of his potential and that he's only just started to have a good breakfast…" Alaphilippe joked about Pogačar before showing his true reverence.

"Pogačar is a phenomenon and it's beautiful for cycling to see him dominate in the rainbow jersey. But luckily there's not only him out there. I'm focused on my own racing. I'm not focused on beating Poggy, that's now how I race."

Alaphilippe will debut in the Tudor's black and red Assos jersey in Portugal at the Figueira Champions Classic on February 16 and then ride the Volta ao Algarve. He will also return to Paris-Nice in March and likely lead Tudor's cobbled Classics campaign while Hirschi is saved for the Ardennes Classics.

If Tudor secure a Tour de France wild card, Alaphilippe, a former yellow jersey wearer and six-time stage winner, will lead the team on home turf, sharing the stage hunting with Hirschi and sprinter Arvid de Kleijn.

"I've always been an attacker and at Tudor, I feel I have space to be a leader but also help teammates. It's not all about me, it's the team too," he said.

"I'm super motivated for this new season. It'd be a dream to be at the Tour with the team but we're focused on the here and now, and this week of key training. The Tour de France is on our minds but we'll focus on what we can do and what we can control.

"My three-year contract could be the end of my career, I don't know yet and I'm not thinking about it. I'll focus on each season. I'll be 35 at the end of my contract with Tudor, so I'll be happy if I'm still at the top of my game."