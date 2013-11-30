Oroz, Urtasun join new pro team in Chile
PinoRoad, a new UCI Continental team will compete in Europe
Two riders left jobless from the dissolution of the Euskaltel-Euskadi team have found a home in a new project to bring Chilean riders to Europe: Juan Jose Oroz and Pablo Urtasun will join the PinoRoad squad, a UCI Continental team, in 2014.
According to a press release, the team is the first from Chile to take such an international focus. The aim is to develop the young talent from this country, and toward that aim, four Spanish mentors have been brought into the team: Oroz and Urtasun, along with Mike Bizkarra from Fundación Euskadi and Salvador Guardiola from Differdange CT.
They will usher nine Chileans into their European debut: Pablo Alarcón, Adrián Alvarado, Edison Bravo, Wolfgang ‘Lobo’ Burmann, Pedro Palma, Pablo Seisdedos, Elías Tello and the brothers Luis and Christopher Mansilla.
Luis Mansilla led the 2012 Vuelta de Chile for eight stages and won two stages, but two months later it was reported that he had tested positive for EPO. He was cleared after a B-sample analysis came back negative. He competed in the omnium at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.
PinoRoad CEO Juan Pablo Pino has hired Jesús Buendía as Sports Director, physiologist Edgardo Opazoand chiropractor José Garrido Párraguez.
