Orange Monkey-Cannondale signs Fletcher

Image 1 of 2 David Fletcher is the newest signing for Orange Monkey - Cannondale for 2012. (Image credit: Orange Monkey Pro Cycling Team) Image 2 of 2 David Fletcher (Image credit: Orange Monkey Pro Cycling Team)

British Olympic hopeful David Fletcher signed a two-year contract with the Orange Monkey-Cannondale Team, effective with the beginning of the 2012 mountain bike season.

"I believe this is the right move to take my career forward," said Fletcher. "I now feel that I have the right team and structure to push on with gaining an Olympic place and my goal of becoming a world class podium athlete."

Coached through the British Cycling academy, Fletcher found success from a young age, taking the bronze medal at the junior world championships in 2007. More recently, he has had top 10 results in the under 23 category at world level and now moves up to the elite ranks for the first time in arguably the best form of his life.

"This is an excellent move for Dave at the right time," said British Cycling Head MTB Coach, Phil Dixon. "Dave has moved into the podium program at British Cycling now he has turned senior and we will have all the very best equipment and support at Orange Monkey-Cannondale MTB team. The philosophy of the team is a perfect base from which Dave can progress in 2012 and challenge for a spot in London."

Orange Monkey-Cannondale manager Will Cooper said: "David Fletcher is a proven talent, and the team is extremely excited at his addition to the roster for the next two seasons. David will bring a fresh highly motivated approach to racing within Orange Monkey-Cannondale, plus a wealth of experience gained from riding within the Great Britain squad for a number of seasons. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship working with David."

In 2012, Fletcher will compete in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup starting in South Africa in March. He'll also do British Cross Country National Series races and a selection of European events, with an eye firmly focused on gaining a spot in the 2012 London Olympics.