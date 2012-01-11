Baker and Beales renew with Orange Monkey-Cannondale

Alex Baker (Orange Monkey-Cannondale) renewed his contract with his team for 2012 and 2013. (Image credit: Orange Monkey Pro Cycling Team)

Alex Baker and Paul Beales have renewed their contracts with the Orange-Monkey Cannondale Team for 2012. The team also announced that it is retaining title co-sponsor, Cannondale, for this season.

Junior mountain biker Baker signed up for another two seasons which will cover his final junior year and first year as a U23 racer. Baker had a good 2011, competing in his first World Cup at Dalby Forest. The highlight of his season was a second place result in the British National Championships, which made him the highest placed first-year junior.

Beales signed a short-term one-year deal with the team. He had several good results in the 2011 season, including his best-yet result in the British National Championships.

The team also announced that Cannondale would continue as a title sponsor of the team in 2012, its third year of the partnership. The team will race Scalpel Carbon and Flash Carbon bikes for this season.

"With the infrastructure and strength in depth that's now in place, especially with the new signings, we look forward to this year being the best in history for the team," said Cycling Sports Group UK Brand Manager, Mike Cotty.

The team promised it will name one additional signing for 2012.