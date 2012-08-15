Optum, Tibco share Women's Prestige Series honors
Guarnier best overall in final standings from US series
Team Tibco's Megan Guarnier was declared winner of the 2012 Women's Prestige Series, a triumvirate of stage races on the USA calendar which includes the Redlands Classic, Nature Valley Grand Prix and Cascade Classic. Guarnier won the overall in Redlands, and was third in Cascade.
Tibco also won the best young rider's classification with Lindsay Myers, while the Optum Pro Cycling team topped the other classifications: best team and best sprinter.
Neo-pro Jade Wilkoxson (Optum) was the winner of the sprint classification overall and that competition at the Cascade Classic, and also claimed third overall in USA Cycling's National Racing Calendar individual standings.
"It's been a whirlwind season," said Wilcoxson. "The Nature Valley Grand Prix was my first big race, so I didn't know what to expect when I joined Optum Pro Cycling presented by Kelly Benefits Strategies. I certainly didn't expect to win the Series sprint jersey or two NRC stage races [Joe Martin and Elk Grove - ed], much less finish third on the National Racing Calendar."
Brief Standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|407
|pts
|2
|Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|385
|3
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|352
|4
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)
|190
|5
|Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|178
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|363
|pts
|2
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO / To the Top)
|352
|3
|Theresa Cliff Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)
|352
|4
|Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|264
|5
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)
|235
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top)
|407
|pts
|2
|Jackie Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
|286
|3
|Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|220
|4
|Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)
|220
|5
|Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|220
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1559
|pts
|2
|Team TIBCO / To the Top Cycling
|917
|3
|Exergy TWENTY12
|727
|4
|Vanderkitten Focus
|147
|5
|FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore
|89
See www.WomenCyclists.com for full results.
