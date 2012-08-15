Optum, Tibco share Women's Prestige Series honors

Image 1 of 3 Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) shows off her most aggressive rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 3 The Women's Jerseys: Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive - Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO), Nature Valley Top Amateur - Brianna Walle (Nature Valley Cycling Team), Nature Valley Race Leader/Sport Beans Queen of the Hill Leader - Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Tria Best Young Rider - Jackie Crowell (ExergyTWENTY12), Exergy Sprint Leader - Theresa Cliff Ryan (ExergyTWENTY12). (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 3 of 3 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) drives the women's break up the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Team Tibco's Megan Guarnier was declared winner of the 2012 Women's Prestige Series, a triumvirate of stage races on the USA calendar which includes the Redlands Classic, Nature Valley Grand Prix and Cascade Classic. Guarnier won the overall in Redlands, and was third in Cascade.

Tibco also won the best young rider's classification with Lindsay Myers, while the Optum Pro Cycling team topped the other classifications: best team and best sprinter.

Neo-pro Jade Wilkoxson (Optum) was the winner of the sprint classification overall and that competition at the Cascade Classic, and also claimed third overall in USA Cycling's National Racing Calendar individual standings.

"It's been a whirlwind season," said Wilcoxson. "The Nature Valley Grand Prix was my first big race, so I didn't know what to expect when I joined Optum Pro Cycling presented by Kelly Benefits Strategies. I certainly didn't expect to win the Series sprint jersey or two NRC stage races [Joe Martin and Elk Grove - ed], much less finish third on the National Racing Calendar."

Brief Standings

Individual classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top) 407 pts 2 Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 385 3 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 352 4 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 190 5 Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top) 178

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 363 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO / To the Top) 352 3 Theresa Cliff Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12) 352 4 Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 264 5 Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12) 235

Best Young Rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top) 407 pts 2 Jackie Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12) 286 3 Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 220 4 Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly) 220 5 Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies) 220

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1559 pts 2 Team TIBCO / To the Top Cycling 917 3 Exergy TWENTY12 727 4 Vanderkitten Focus 147 5 FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore 89

See www.WomenCyclists.com for full results.