Optum, Tibco share Women's Prestige Series honors

Guarnier best overall in final standings from US series

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) shows off her most aggressive rider jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The Women's Jerseys: Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive - Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO), Nature Valley Top Amateur - Brianna Walle (Nature Valley Cycling Team), Nature Valley Race Leader/Sport Beans Queen of the Hill Leader - Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Tria Best Young Rider - Jackie Crowell (ExergyTWENTY12), Exergy Sprint Leader - Theresa Cliff Ryan (ExergyTWENTY12).

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Jade Wilcoxson (Optum) drives the women's break up the final climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Team Tibco's Megan Guarnier was declared winner of the 2012 Women's Prestige Series, a triumvirate of stage races on the USA calendar which includes the Redlands Classic, Nature Valley Grand Prix and Cascade Classic. Guarnier won the overall in Redlands, and was third in Cascade.

Tibco also won the best young rider's classification with Lindsay Myers, while the Optum Pro Cycling team topped the other classifications: best team and best sprinter.

Neo-pro Jade Wilkoxson (Optum) was the winner of the sprint classification overall and that competition at the Cascade Classic, and also claimed third overall in USA Cycling's National Racing Calendar individual standings.

"It's been a whirlwind season," said Wilcoxson. "The Nature Valley Grand Prix was my first big race, so I didn't know what to expect when I joined Optum Pro Cycling presented by Kelly Benefits Strategies. I certainly didn't expect to win the Series sprint jersey or two NRC stage races [Joe Martin and Elk Grove - ed], much less finish third on the National Racing Calendar."

Brief Standings

Individual classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco / To the Top)407pts
2Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)385
3Jade Wilcoxson (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)352
4Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)190
5Amanda Miller (Team Tibco / To the Top)178

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)363pts
2Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO / To the Top)352
3Theresa Cliff Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)352
4Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)264
5Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)235

Best Young Rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lindsay Myers (Team Tibco / To the Top)407pts
2Jackie Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)286
3Joelle Numainville (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)220
4Denise Ramsden (Optum Pro Cycling / Kelly)220
5Lex Albrecht (Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)220

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1559pts
2Team TIBCO / To the Top Cycling917
3Exergy TWENTY12727
4Vanderkitten Focus147
5FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore89

See www.WomenCyclists.com for full results.