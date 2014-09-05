One-year extension at Tinkoff-Saxo for Rovny

Image 1 of 2 Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Ivan Rovny (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tinkoff-Saxo has announced that 26-year-old Ivan Rovny will continue with the team in 2015. The Russian joined the WorldTour team having ridden for the Continental Ceramica Flaminia - Fondriest team in 2013. Rovny spent two seasons with RadioShack racing at the top level of the sport in 2010-11 and rode for Katusha in 2009.

Team manager Bjarne Riis explained that Rovny's performances in the two grand tours that he has ridden this year, the Giro d'Italia in May and currently the Vuelta a España, had impressed him.





Rovny spent the 2007 and 2008 seasons racing with the Tinkoff Credit Systems team which run by Oleg Tinkov who is the owner of the Tinkoff-Saxo team and the Russian explained his happiness at extending his stay with the team.

"It's great news for me, I'm excited about staying," he said. "I think I've worked hard during this season and I want to continue to improve. We will have one of the very best teams in cycling next year and I’m ready to work as hard as possible."