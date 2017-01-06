One Pro Cycling to ride Boardman Bikes in 2017

Image 1 of 5 Boardman Bikes will supply One Pro Cycling in 2017 (Image credit: ONE Pro Cycling) Image 2 of 5 Chris Boardman and One Pro Cycling CEO Matt Prior (Image credit: ONE Pro Cycling) Image 3 of 5 Matt Prior of One Pro Cycling (Image credit: One Pro Cycling/SWpix) Image 4 of 5 The ONE Pro Cycling squad won the team classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The ONE Pro Cycling team at the head of the race (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)

One Pro Cycling has announced that they will ride Boardman Bikes for the forthcoming season, after penning a three-year contract. Boardman Bikes replace Factor, who supplied the team for the 2016 season.

The team will ride the aero Boardman Air 9.8, the lightweight Boardman SLR Race 9.8 and the company’s time trial offering the Boardman TTE 9.8. Along with the Boardman frames, the team will use Shimano Dura Ace Di2 groupsets, FSA components and power meters, Vision wheels and TT bars, Prologo saddles, Vittoria tires and Speedplay pedals.

“I am delighted to welcome Boardman as ONE Pro Cycling’s Official Bike sponsor,” said team CEO Matt Prior. “From our initial meetings I was hugely impressed by the way they operated and their vision for the future. This is a brand that is clearly heading in the right direction and doing it the right way."

“I am thoroughly looking forward to working with Chris and all the staff at Boardman. To be working with a British bike brand is something I’ve always wanted for ONE Pro Cycling and this I’m sure is the start of a very successful relationship for both parties.”

One Pro Cycling had to scramble to find a new bike supplier for the 2017 after their sponsor at the time, Factor, announced that they would be moving to WorldTour team AG2R La Mondiale. Prior suggested that the decision forced team to step down to Continental level in order to secure their future, due to a hole in their budget.

Boardman bikes was founded by former professional Chris Boardman in 2007, and currently sponsors triathletes Jonathan and Alistair Brownlee. Nicole Cooke also rode one of their bikes to victory at the Olympic Games in 2008.

“It’s great to be back in the peloton and even better to be doing it with a fantastic UK team. Along with the opening of our Performance Centre, 2017 promises to be an exciting one,” said Boardman.

The One Pro Cycling team will begin their season at the Dubai Tour at the end of January.