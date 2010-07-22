On the finish line of the Col du Tourmalet

Image 1 of 34 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Transitions) finished fourth on the stage and climbed to eighth overall. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 34 Alberto Contador (Astana) heads to the podium. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) was in the break of the day. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 34 Mick Rogers (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 34 The largely Spanish crowd at the finish cheered for Contador and Schleck. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 34 Footon-Servetto riders get warm clothes from their soigneur. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 34 Yukiya Arashiro (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 34 A tired looking Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) finished 30 minutes behind Schleck but kept the green points jersey. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 34 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) made it to the summit finish and can look forward to possible sprints in Bordeaux and Paris. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 34 An ill and injured David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) finished next to last at 32:47 but should now be able to make to Paris. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 34 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) gets some help after the finish (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 12 of 34 The finish at the summit of the Col du Tourmalet was packed with fans, team staff and media (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 13 of 34 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 14 of 34 Andreas Kloden (RadioShack) (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 15 of 34 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 16 of 34 Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) heads to the podium to say hello to French president Nicolas Sarkozy (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé) Image 17 of 34 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) crashed early in the stage but kept third place overall. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 34 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 34 Chris Horner (RadioShack) was eighth on the stage and moved up to tenth overall. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 34 Alberto Contador (Astana) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 34 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) has the consolation of winning the best young rider's white jersey. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 34 French President Nicolas Sarkozy was at the summit of the Tourmalet. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 23 of 34 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Transitions) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 24 of 34 Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) got changed after finishing 12th on the stage. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 25 of 34 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 26 of 34 The fatigue on Thomas Löfkvist's face says it all. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 27 of 34 Swiss national champion Martin Elmiger (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 28 of 34 Remy Di Gregorio (Francaise des Jeux) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 29 of 34 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 30 of 34 Damien Monier (Cofidis) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 31 of 34 Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) got changed at the summit. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 32 of 34 Cadel Evans (BMC) finished 12 minutes behind Schleck and Contador. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 33 of 34 US national champion George Hincapie (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 34 of 34 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)

The Tour de France reached is climax, both physically and symbolically at the summit of the Col du Tourmalet, as the race celebrated the centenary of the Pyrenees in La Grande Boucle.

Related Articles Schleck takes stage win atop Col du Tourmalet

A stage of the Tour de France finished at the 2,115 metre high summit once before in 1974, climbing from the La Mongie side. However, the Tour de France celebrates the Pyrenees in 2010 by climbing from the much harder Bareges side.

The duel between Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck ended with Schleck winning the stage and Contador almost certainly winning the yellow jersey. Yet their legendary summit finish was also the scene of 169 other battles, as all the other riders in peloton fought to finish the stage. Only Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) failed to finish. Everyone else can be proud to have conquered the Col du Tourmalet.

The riders crossed the finish line individually or in little groups. They suddenly appeared through the mist and desperately looked for their team soigneurs. The soigneurs were also looking for them and ran to help them, hold them up, congratulating them on having made it to the finish and then helping them pull on warm clothing.

The riders' faces showed all the pain of the Tour de France and of the long climb to the summit of the Col du Tourmalet. Some were ill and suffering with bronchitis but they had wanted to finish the stage and want to make it to Paris.

Now they face just three more days of racing: Friday's flat stage from Salies-de Bearn to Bordeaux, Saturday's 52km time trial from Bordeaux to Pauillac and then the final stage on Sunday to Paris with the finish on the Champs-Élysées.

The mist reduced the visibility to less then a hundred metres but from the summit of the Col du Tourmalet, riders could see Paris.