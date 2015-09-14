On-board with Fabio Aru and Astana at the Vuelta a Espana
Follow the Italian and his team as he rides to overall victory in Madrid
After a dramatic final day in the mountains at the Vuelta a Espana, Fabio Aru (Astana) rode into Madrid with the red jersey on his back as he claimed his first Grand Tour title. Sunday’s short stage into the heart of the Spanish capital was a day of celebration for the Italian and his Astana teammates.
Related Articles
Aru took red on the penultimate stage after previous race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) cracked. With a comfortable lead over second place Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Aru was able to enjoy the day.
Follow Aru and his Astana team on-board as they ride to overall victory during stages 20 and 21.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy