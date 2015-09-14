On-board with Fabio Aru and Astana at the Vuelta a Espana

Image 1 of 5 Fabio Aru kisses his winners trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Fabio Aru (Astana) kitted out in red for the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Fabio Aru not celebrating the stage in but rather overall victory on stage 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 A shiny red paint job for Fabio Aru from Specialized to celebrate 2015 Vuelta victory (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 5 of 5 The final podium in Madrid of Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Fabio Aru (Astana) and Rafa Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After a dramatic final day in the mountains at the Vuelta a Espana, Fabio Aru (Astana) rode into Madrid with the red jersey on his back as he claimed his first Grand Tour title. Sunday’s short stage into the heart of the Spanish capital was a day of celebration for the Italian and his Astana teammates.

Aru took red on the penultimate stage after previous race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) cracked. With a comfortable lead over second place Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Aru was able to enjoy the day.

Follow Aru and his Astana team on-board as they ride to overall victory during stages 20 and 21.

