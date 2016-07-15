On-board video highlights of Tour de France stage 12 - Video

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) starts to power away from Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) on Mont Ventoux (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thomas De Gendt's stage 12 win of the Tour de France on the shortened Mont Ventoux stage was overshadowed by an incident in which Richie Porte (BMC), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and yellow jersey wearer Chris Froome (Team Sky) hit the back of a race television motorbike. With Froome also deciding to run up the road before taking a small sized Mavic Canyon neutral spares bike and a long deliberation regarding the overall classification, De Gendt's maiden Tour win that also propelled him into the KOM lead for a second time was a moment of clarity in the 'Pandemonium in Provence'.

While there was no Velon GoPro footage of the motorbike accident, De Gendt had a camera on the front and back of his bike to capture his race winning move. The on-board cameras also captured the size of the crowds on Mont Ventoux who created a colourful tunnel of noise for the riders to climb through before the finish at Chalet Reynard. Before the racing got underway in Montpellier, the Velon cameras went behind the scenes with the riders and team to have a coffee with Marcel Kittel and observe the UCI checking the Orica-BikeExchange bikes for hidden motors.

