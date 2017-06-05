On-board highlights of the Hammer Series - Video

Image 1 of 6 Team Sky celebrate their Hammer Series win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Team Sky take a narrow Hammer Series win ahead of Team Sunweb. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Teams coming together in the Hammer Chase finale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Trek-Segafredo celebrating their Hammer Sprint win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Sep Vanmarcke won the final lap of the Hammer Sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Carlos Betancur (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The first ever Hammer Series concluded with a dramatic sprint finale on time trial bikes as Team Sky edged out Team Sunweb in the Chase event. Movistar won the open confrontation due to an aggressive ride from Carlos Betancur, while Trek-Segafredo out-gunned the rest in the Sprint.

However, consistency was the key for those who wanted to battle it out for the overall victory. After the Climb and the Sprint, Team Sky had the advantage having finished third and fourth respectively in the events.

The British outfit started just over 30 seconds ahead of Team Sunweb in the Chase, but the two teams came together in the final kilometres to set up the battle for victory. Both teams had just four riders left in the sprint, and it was a straight-up sprint to the line. Tao Geoghegan Hart was the last of the Team Sky line-up to finish, but with three Sunweb riders behind him, he had done enough to seal the team victory.

Behind them, there was a mass battle between the remaining six teams for the best of the rest placings. Team time trial rules applied and punishments were doled out for the copious amount of drafting taking place during the event. The time penalties had no effect on the final classification in the end.

