Omega Pharma renews sponsorship with WorldTour team

Co-title sponsor Omega Pharma renewed its contract with the Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling team on Tuesday.

Team owner Zdenek Bakala, Executive Chairman of the Board Bessel Kok, CEO Patrick Lefevere, and Marc Coucke, CEO of Omega Pharma met in Amsterdam to forge the agreement for the next two years.

During its first two years, in 2012 and 2013, the team celebrated more than 100 victories.

"I am happy because the stability of the team is guaranteed," Lefevere said. "I woud like to thank Marc Coucke and Omega Pharma for the trust they put in us. We will do our best to repay their confidence with great results in the next seasons. The next step is to renew contracts with our other sponsors until the end of 2015, and at the same time start thinking about our future beyond that."

"We are really happy about our relations with the team not just for the results, but the culture of the team and what the team represents in the world of cycling image wise," Coucke said

"When we started with the team two years ago we had as an objective to be among the top 10 of the UCI Classification. Now we go for two more years to be even better and find a stable place in the top five of the UCI WorldTour."