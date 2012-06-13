Omega Pharma – QuickStep name Tour de France shortlist

Image 1 of 6 Tony Martin (Omega-Pharma QuickStep) was dropped on the Joux Plane (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 6 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) struggled to make an impact. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 6 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 6 Germany's Gerald Ciolek finished in 28th place (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 6 Bert Grabsch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

Omega Pharma – QuickStep has named a shortlist of 13 riders from which their line up for this year's Tour de France will be selected.

"The athletes will be chosen next week based on the latest indications that will emerge from an important race like the Tour de Suisse," commented Sport Director Wilfried Peeters.

The team is headed by an in-form Sylvain Chavanel, Levi Leipheimer and Tony Martin. Chavanel was very active during the recent Critérium du Dauphiné, while Martin finished just outside the top 20. The German's performance followed his overall win at the Tour of Belgium. This week the world time trial champion will be reconnoitering the Tour de France stages located in the Alps as well as the course of the first long time trial from Arc-et-Senans to Besançon (41.5 km).

"Until Thursday, we will inspect the Alps and the first long time trial. After that, I'm looking forward to a quiet weekend at home," the 27-year-old told German Radsport-News.

Leipheimer returned to racing last month at the Tour of California, having suffered a broken fibula when he was hit by a car during training in April.

Tom Boonen, 2007 Tour de France green jersey winner, long ago announced he would not contend this year's edition, instead using the Tour de Suisse as preparation for the Olympic Games.

"It wasn't easy to skip the Tour, but the decision has now been made," he told the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad. "The time is past when I could go to the Tour and ride unnoticed. It is better that I not start in a team with GC ambitions."

Omega Pharma – QuickStep Tour de France shortlist: Dario Cataldo, Sylvain Chavanel, Gerald Ciolek, Dries Devenyns, Kevin De Weert, Bert Grabsch, Levi Leipheimer, Tony Martin, Jerome Pineau, Gert Steegmans, Matteo Trentin, Stijn Vandenbergh, Peter Velits.