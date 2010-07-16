Omega Pharma agrees to continue sponsorship through 2012

Image 1 of 3 The Omega Pharma Lotto riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 The 2010 Omega Pharma-Lotto team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 The Omega Pharma-Lotto team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Omega Pharma plans to stay in the professional peloton for at least another two years. Marc Coucke, CEO of the Belgian company, confirmed on Thursday that there is an oral agreement to continue through 2012.

"Omega Pharma is very happy with our cycling project, especially now that our own name is on the jerseys," Coucke said in the Gazet van Antwerpen. "We are also ready for an extended stay in the pack through 2012. We're just waiting on a sign from the National Lottery."

"I cannot speak for them, although I suspect that the change of government has a certain influence on their decision making."

Omega Pharma has co-sponsored the Lotto team since 2005. For the first two years it sponsored the team under the name of its Davitamon vitamin product line, in 2007 as Predictor pregnancy tests and in 2008 as Silence anti-snoring products. Since 2009 it has used its corporate name.

Based in Nazareth, Belgium, Omega Pharma is a major producer of over-the-counter health and personal care products. It was established in 1987 and conducts business in 35 countries around the world.