Van den Broeck to lead Omega Pharma-Lotto in Tour

Image 1 of 2 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) put in a solid climb up L'Alpe d'Huez. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Mario Aerts was in the decisive break but failed to exploit that position. (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé/Cyclingnews.com)

Jurgen Van den Broeck will lead Omega Pharma-Lotto at the Tour de France. The team announced its line-up Monday afternoon.

Van den Broeck will be supported by fellow Belgians Mario Aerts, Francis De Greef, and Jürgen Roelandts. The rest of the team will be Mickaël Delage (France), Sebastian Lang (Germany), Matthew Lloyd (Australia), Daniel Moreno (Spain) and Charles Wegelius (Great Britain). Olivier Kaisen is the reserve rider.

Jean-Christophe Peraud had been expected to make his Tour debut, but was not nominated. After a serious crash in the Dauphine Libere earlier this month, he was hospitalised for 10 days. “This has upset his training schedule, and therefore made his participation impossible,” the team said.

It will be only the second Tour for the 27-year-old Van den Broeck, who finished 14th in his debut last year. He has not had any victories yet in 2010, but most recently finished fourth overall at the Criterium du Dauphine.

It will be the ninth Tour de France for the 35-year-old Aerts. He has ridden the race every year from 2000 to 2003 and 2005 to 2008. In 2007, he rode and finished all three Grand Tours, only the 25th rider to accomplish this feat.

Both De Greef and Roelandts will be making their Tour debuts.

Omega Pharma-Lotto for the Tour de France: Mario Aerts, Francis De Greef, Mickaël Delage, Sebastian Lang, Matthew Lloyd. Daniel Moreno Fernandel, Jürgen Roelandts, Jürgen Van den Broeck and Charles Wegelius