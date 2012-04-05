Olympic torch to visit Fort William World Cup

Image 1 of 3 Gee Atherton (Commencal) negotates a technical track at Fort William on his way to a World Cup round win. (Image credit: Atherton Racing) Image 2 of 3 Paul Beales and Billy-Joe Whenman of Great Britain rides the London 2012 Olympic Mountain Bike venue at Hadleigh Farm (Image credit: London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games (LOCOG)) Image 3 of 3 British national team members help welcome the media and interested fans to the newly completed 2012 London Olympic Games mountain bike course in Hadleigh Park, Essex (Image credit: London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games (LOCOG))

The Olympic torch will visit the Fort William round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup when it passes through the Scottish Highlands event on June 9.

The torch will stop over at Fort William during its 70-day journey from Lands End to London for the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games. More than 8000 people will relay the torch through the country.

According to the UCI, although details are yet to be confirmed, the torchbearer in Fort William will probably take the ski lift up to the start of the downhill course.

Ironically, the Fort William round of the World Cup features gravity events again this year while the only Olympic mountain bike discipline is cross country. Fort William has previously hosted both World Cup and world championship cross country races.

Olympic mountain bike course's future decided

The Olympic cross country mountain bike course in Essex will be modified by the Essex County Council and the Salvation Army and then opened to the public after the Olympics according to the BBC.

Assuming the Castle Point Borough Council approves the plans, the course will open to the public in 2013.

After the Olympic mountain bike races on August 11 and 12, the course will get some new, easier lines around the most difficult parts to make them more public-friendly. The changes should make the course ride-able for all levels of mountain bikers.

Finally, the venue will also get a new visitor centre, and existing paths and nature trails will get a facelift.

Funding to accomplish the project is still to be determined.

The decision comes after locals had requested the venue remain open to the public following the Olympics.