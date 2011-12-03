Olympic cyclist Lea rules roller race in New York
Landis and Ellis turn out for CRCA fundraiser
US Olympian Bobby Lea took to the rollers in New York at the Drink Floyd- Roller Race Benefit ,Thursday, to help raise funds for the CRCA Junior Development Program. Lea, who competed at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, emerged victorious in an evening of roller racing in downtown New York, beating local track rider Matt Diefenbach in a thrilling final.
The event, organised by nyvelocity.com raised close to $1,000 dollars and attracted a number of high profile guests including Floyd Landis, Slipstream Sports owner Doug Ellis and Tour of Battenkill organiser, Dieter Drake.
“It was a fun night for a great cause, and we're very grateful for Floyd coming out and supporting it, as well as Bobby Lea and all the other racers,” said Andy Shen from nyvelocity.com.
Competitors set down 500 meter time trials before competing in a set of head-to-heads. Losers from the heats had the chance to through a repechage before the semi-finals and final. You can make further donations for the development team, here.
A thrilling semi final between Bobby Lea and Alexander Barouh
Local rider, Brian Sullivan, of CRCA/Setanta, was a first time roller racer
