Olympic champion Jason Kenny pondering retirement

The young British men's sprint squad has so far failed to make the finals at the UCI Track World Championships, and their future could be without six-time Olympic gold medalist Jason Kenny.

Kenny's fellow Olympian and spouse Laura Kenny, who is expecting their first child, let the news slip while commenting on the world championships for BBC Sport.

"He's having six months to decide what he wants to do, whether to carry on or whether to retire. I'm not sure he even knows to be totally honest," Laura Kenny said. "As athletes, you always want to carry on, you always want to go to the next one.

"He's going to give himself a bit of time. As athletes you become this self-absorbed kind of person and everything's just about you but there's bigger things in life than that."

The British track sprinters have historically stepped back in the year after the Olympic Games to allow younger riders to develop in international competitions. Kenny's break after his third successful Olympics is not unusual.

The men's and women's team pursuit squads were also missing many top riders in Hong Kong and failed to reach the podium. But Katie Archibald salvaged the team's week with a commanding victory in the women's Omnium. The team also found success in the scratch races, with Elinor Barker taking silver and Christopher Latham bronze. Ryan Owens advanced on Friday to the sprint quarterfinals.