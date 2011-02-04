Olympic champion Brentjens backs new race
Twenty4 is new 24-hour race for the Netherlands
Former World and Olympic Champion, Bart Brentjens, is behind a new mountain bike event - Bart's "twenty4" - a 24-hour race on an eight-kilometre track in Schaijk, the Netherlands.
The race will take place on May 21-22, 2011, and teams of two, four and eight can register for the event, which is open to all levels of riders, from amateurs to elite.
Brentjens is also involved in organising the Bart Brentjen's Challenge, a mountain bike marathon race, which in 2011 will be the venue for the Dutch Marathon National Championships on October 9. The 10-time Dutch Champion was the UCI mountain bike cross country World Cup winner in 1994, crosss country World Champion in 1995, and was the first rider to ever win an Olympic gold in cross country mountain biking in 1996.
