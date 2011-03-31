Offredo ruled out of Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 2 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) sits on the tarmac in Wevelgem. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 A disappointed Yoann Offredo (FDJ) crosses the line after his crash. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Yoann Offredo (FDJ) has been ruled out of the Tour of Flanders due to the after-effects of his crash at the conclusion of Gent-Wevelgem last Sunday.

The young Frenchman collided with a photographer after crossing the line in 11th place and fell along with Leonardo Duque (Cofidis). While Offredo was on his feet soon afterwards to make his way to the team bus, it later emerged that he had sustained a heel injury in the incident.

After an attacking display in the finale of Milan-San Remo, the aggressive Offredo had been tipped to make an impression in Flanders at the weekend. However, he was unable to train all week due to the injury and the decision was taken to withdraw the 24-year-old from the FDJ line-up.

“We examined the injury on Monday and Yoann was suffering from a heavy trauma to the calcaneus, and we could not rule out the possibility of a bone injury, although it was too soon to be able to see it,” FDJ doctor Gérard Guillaume told the team website. “Yoann is going to have an x-ray on Thursday, but as he hasn’t ridden for four days, it’s impossible that he could start the Tour of Flanders.”

FDJ manager Marc Madiot admitted that Offredo’s absence was a major blow to his team’s line-up for Sunday’s race.

“He’s out of the race, and it’s terrible for our team too, as we’re losing our major component,” Madiot said. “With Yoann, I think that FDJ would have had its best team for Flanders, but it remains a cohesive team, with strong and very motivated riders.”

The FDJ squad for the Tour of Flanders is: Olivier Bonnaire, William Bonnet, Mickael Delage, Steve Chainel, Anthony Geslin, Frédéric Guesdon, Mathieu Ladagnous and Dominique Rollin.