Offredo 'getting better and better' following GP de Denain crash

The latest news on Wanty-Groupe Gobert rider Yoann Offredo, who crashed during the Grand Prix de Denain on Sunday, is that the Frenchman is making a recovery in hospital, having been in a more serious condition than initially reported.

The latest statement from the team revealed that the medical staff at Lille University Hospital – where Offredo was taken to by helicopter on Sunday afternoon – had apparently initially been concerned about "total tetraplegia".

Tetraplegia – or quadroplegia – is the loss, in various degrees, of all four limbs, and, according to Wanty-Groupe Gobert team doctor Jelle Van Nieuwenhuyze, Offredo did temporarily lose the use of his limbs and was unable to speak, before showing signs of recovery.

"The CT and MRI scan in Lille did not reveal any anomaly," said Dr Van Nieuwenhuyze. "The shock to the spinal cord caused temporary tetraplegia and mutism that has gradually reduced since the crash. Yoann is getting better and better."

On Sunday evening, a press release had said that the 32-year-old was in a stable condition in hospital in Lille, France, and that he was "never in a life-threatening condition".

Initial reports from both the team and local newspaper La Voix du Nord described Offredo as having been conscious but suffering from injuries to his neck and back.

The latest statement added that Offredo had "crashed with a teammate and fell straight on his thorax [chest] and lost consciousness for some minutes", but further medical examinations on Sunday night and during Monday seem to indicate that Offredo is on the road to recovery, but the team said that he would be kept in hospital for further observation on Monday evening.

There was also a brief message from Offredo as he starts the recovery process: "I want to thank everyone for the support, which is helping me through these difficult times."