Nygaard secures 20 riders for new Luxembourg team
Sponsors to be announced soon
The new Luxembourg-based team has confirmed 20 riders for the coming season and also has the money to pay them, according to the team's CEO Brian Nygaard.
Kim Andersen confirmed the 20 riders, although no names were mentioned. “We will present the first 15 riders to the UCI in October, but it was always planned that we must have 25 riders,” Nygaard told tv2sport.dk.
“Funding is in place and we are ready to present the team name within the next month," he added.
Brothers Andy and Fränk Schleck have already confirmed that they will join The Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project, as it is currently known. Other riders said to be on the team include Joost Posthuma, Jakob Fuglsang, Jens Voigt, Dominic Klemme, Linus Gerdemann and Stuart O'Grady.
