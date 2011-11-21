NSW Grand Prix series launches Wednesday

Image 1 of 2 Chris Sutton (Sky) was all smiles at the finish. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Series leader Rochelle Gilmore in the jersey to match. (Image credit: Steven K Smith)

The NSW Grand Prix events at Wollongong and Cronulla are less than a week away and the series is set to launch officially on October 23 in Elouera. The launch comes off the back of the announcement that the car company ŠKODA will be the naming rights sponsor for the series.

"ŠKODA has made its mark as a great supporter of cycling internationally and nationally and this will provide the perfect image for NSW Grand Prix Cycling," event organiser Phill Bates announced earlier today.

A record field has confirmed for the men's event, with more than 80 elite and professional cyclists registered to take part. Along with the previously confirmed riders including Chris Sutton, Scott Law, Ben Kersten, and Tom Palmer, Rabobank stars Graeme Brown and Pieter Weening and GreenEdge recruit Jens Mouris will all be starting.

In the women's race, headlined by Rochelle Gilmore, teams from Russia, New Zealand, AIS track and AIS road, State institutes, and defending champions - the BikeExchange.com dream team will all be racing.

The series will officially be launched by Mark Speakman, the Federal Member for Cronulla on behalf of the Minister for Major Events George Souris, and the local councillor Carol Provan who will be representing the Mayor of Sutherland Shire Council.

A full start list will be released on Wednesday at the launch.