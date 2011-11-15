Russians to return to Australia for NSW GP after Tasman adventure

Image 1 of 2 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russia) (Image credit: Greg Chang) Image 2 of 2 Alexi Markov (centre) of Team Russia takes out stage nine ahead of Bikebug.com pair Joseph Lewis (right) and Joshua Taylor who dead-heated for second. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

The Russian endurance track program will return to the Australian racing scene for the upcoming NSW Grand Prix series after a brief trip in October for the Launceston - New Norfolk Classic, and the Tour of Tasmania.

The Russian team, directed by coach Heiko Salzwedel, dominated the Kazakstan round of the Track World Cup a week ago winning the Teams Pursuit with a smashing 3 minutes 56 seconds, to take the title ahead of an experimental Australian team.

According to Salzwedel, the warmer weather in Australia at this time of year is more favourable for his riders to maintain their condition.

The men will be headed by Russian star Alexey Markov, who along with his Russian teammates is using the series as a test ahead of the next few Track World Cup events. Markov will be joined by Alexander Serov, Ivan Kovalev and Eugeny Kovalev, and Alexander Khatuntsev.

The women will make their 2011 debut in Australia, and for Evgenya Romanyuta it's the first time back in Australia after suffering horrific injuries in last year's Grand Prix in Gosford. Now fully recovered and off an omnium win in Astana, she'll be hoping to avoid the same fate in this year's event. Romanyuta is joined by Venera Absalyamova, Victoria Kondel, and Irena Molicheva.

The Wollongong event is on November 26, with the Cronulla round taking place the next day. Chris Sutton, Ben Kersten, Scott Law, Tom Palmer, Jeremy Hunt and Rochelle Gilmore have all already confirmed their participation at the events.