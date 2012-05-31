Norwegian team named for London 2012 Olympics

Image 1 of 2 Alexander Kristoff and Edvald Boasson Hagen were pillars of strength for Thor Hushovd (centre) on the Norwegian team. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) in his Norwegian national champion's jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

With just under two months to the London 2012 Olympics, Norway has named its men’s road team for the Games, with Thor Hushovd (BMC) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) leading the line.

The pair are joined in the four-man team by Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky), while Gabriel Rasch (FDJ-BigMat) and Vegard Stake Laengen (Team Type 1) have been listed as reserves for the road race, which takes place on July 28. Boasson Hagen will also participate in the time trial on August 1.

Used to competing at the world championships with significantly fewer riders than rival nine-man squads (a handicap which of course did not prevent Hushovd from taking the rainbow jersey in 2010), the balance will be tilted more in favour of the Norwegian team in London, with the five the maximum number of riders allotted to any nation.

“This is a difficult race to control because each nation has fewer riders at the start than at the Worlds,” said Norwegian director of sport Steffen Kjærgaard. “This will be an advantage for the Norwegian team, as we have more riders at a high level to determine the race in our favour."

Hushovd has been named as the team’s road captain for London, but this does not necessarily mean that he will be the leader on the day. “It’s too early to say at this time,” said Kjærgaard.

Norwegian men's road team for London 2012 Olympics:

Road race: Thor Hushovd (BMC), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) Reserves: Gabriel Rasch (FDJ – BigMat), Vegard Stake Laengen (Team Type 1)

Time trial: Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky)

