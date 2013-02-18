North American Enduro Tour releases 2013 calendar

A racer at the Oregon Enduro, which will be part of the North American Enduro Tour for 2013 (Image credit: Corbin Crimmins)

The North American Enduro Tour is back for 2013 and will include dates from the Oregon Enduro Series, the Big Mountain Enduro Tour and stops at Crankworx Whistler and the Colorado Freeride Festival. It features seven rounds in the USA and Canada running from May to September.

"The North American Enduro Tour is proud to provide world class mountain bike enduro events again for 2013," said Devon Lyons, General Manager of the Oregon Enduro Series.

"Athletes have come to expect competitive, well organized, high level events from us over the past couple of years and we want to work to share the sport of enduro racing via the best venues on the continent."

The North American Enduro Tour is in its third year of operation. Its simple format involves timed (descending) stages linked by transfer (climbing) stages that are not factored into the overall structure of results.

2013 North American Enduro Tour

May 25-26: Oregon Enduro - Hood River, Oregon

July 6-7: Big Mountain Enduro - Keystone, Colorado

July 21-22: Wasatch Enduro - Canyons Resort, Utah

July 25-28: Colorado Freeride Festival - Winter Park, Colorado

August 9-10: Crankworx Whistler - Whistler, British Columbia

September 8-9: Oregon Enduro - Mt. Hood, Oregon

September 28-29: Big Mountain Enduro - Moab, Utah