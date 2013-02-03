Beerten joins new Specialized enduro team

Image 1 of 2 Anneke Beerten going over the tire product line with Chris Wyatt and Kevin Drake (Image credit: Specialized) Image 2 of 2 Curtis Keene dominating the Colorado Freeride Festival Enduro (Image credit: Specialized)

Specialized is backing the growing enduro discipline of mountain biking by sponsoring an enduro racing team for 2013, including current four cross world champion Anneke Beerten of the Netherlands and North American Enduro Tour champion Curtis Keene. The two will compete in the Enduro World Series, Big Mountain Enduro events (BME), as well as the North American Enduro Tour.

Beerten, who makes the move from the Milka Superior MTB Team, is looking forward to the 2013 enduro season and said, "After a couple of successful seasons in four cross and winning the world championships back-to-back, I'm looking forward to defending my rainbow jersey and to change my focus to enduro racing."

"I am excited to join the Specialized Racing Factory Enduro team, a team and brand that share the same passion as I do for racing and riding bikes. With Specialized on my side, and the best bikes to ride, I am convinced that it is going to be a great new season!"

Keene said, "I'm excited to be part of the Specialized Global Enduro Program for 2013 and beyond," said Keene. "Specialized has put an amazing program together ... to give me the best equipment and support possible. I'm very grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to racing. The season can't get here fast enough - let's do this!"

Sports Marketing Manager Geoff Rogers said, "Curtis and Anneke have a very diverse skill set which makes them super fun to watch. We feel very lucky to have such great athletes on the team and are really pumped to see so much growth and awareness around the enduro racing scene!"

For 2013, both riders will race on S-Works Enduro, and S-Works Stumpjumper FSR bicycles.