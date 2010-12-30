No Verandas Willems for Traksel

Image 1 of 3 Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil) wins Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne as one of just 26 riders to finish the brutal race. (Image credit: Steve Dennis) Image 3 of 3 Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil) claims Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bobbie Traksel has said that he still has two options for riding in 2011, but Veranda Willems-Accent is not one of them. The team has said that talks with the Dutch rider have broken off.

Traksel had signed with Pegasus Sports for the coming year, but the Australian team failed to receive either a ProTeam or Professional Continental licence, freeing the signed riders to look elsewhere.

Earlier this week Traksel said that his two options were to remain with Pegasus Cycling as a Continental team or to follow “another option” which he did not specify.

“We can confirm that informal discussions were held with the rider Bobbie Traksel, but these talks have now been stopped,” Verandas Willems general manager Bill Olivier told Wielerland.nl.

Wednesday it was reported that Pegasus Sports' David Kemp had signed with the Belgian Continental-ranked team. He said that the team was looking to add another former but unnamed Pegasus rider.

Traksel, 29, turned pro with Rabobank in 2000, riding for the Dutch team for five years. He then joined MrBookmaker, later Unibet.com for two years, and spent a year each at Palmans- Collstrop ad P3Transfer- Batavus before joining Vacansoleil in 2009 and 2010.

In his career he has won the U23 Ronde van Vlaanderen, Veenendaal-Veenendaal, and the overall title in the Three Days of West Flanders. His most recent success was Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne this season, where he won as one of only 26 finishers in very bad weather.