No Swiss for men's Worlds time trial

The early end to the season of Fabian Cancellara and an injury to his time trial replacement, Martin Elmiger in the Vattenfall Cyclassics means Switzerland will head to Limburg with no rider for the elite men's time trial at the UCI road world championships.

Cancellara decided to quit for the year and have hardware removed from the collarbone he fractured in the Tour of Flanders.

The Swiss will still have six men for the elite men's road race, with BMC's Mathias Frank, Steve Morabito and Michael Schär making up half the team, and Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) and RadioShack-Nissan riders Oliver Zaugg and Gregory Rast completing the team.

Men's Road Race

Michael Albasini (GreenEdge Cycling Team)

Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team)

Steve Morabito (BMC Racing Team)

Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Nissan Trek)

Michael Schär (BMC Racing Team)

Oliver Zaugg (RadioShack-Nissan Trek)

Women's Time Trial

Patricia Schwager (Forno d’Asolo Colavita)

Women's Road Race

Jennifer Hohl (Faren Honda Team)

Patricia Schwager (Forno d’Asolo Colavita)

Doris Schweizer (Fassa Bortolo - Servetto)

U23 Men's Time Trial

Gabriel Chavanne (RSC Aaretal Münsingen)

Silvan Dillier (EKZ Racing Team)

U23 Men's Road Race

Marcel Aregger (ATLAS PERSONAL-JAKROO)

Gabriel Chavanne (RSC Aaretal Münsingen)

Silvan Dillier (EKZ Racing Team)

Junior Men Time Trial

Tom Bohli (Tower Sports VC Eschenbach)

Lukas Spengler (RRC Diessenhofen)

Junior Men Road Race

Tom Bohli (Tower Sports VC Eschenbach)

Kilian Frankiny (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team)

Gian Friesecke (Team M.F. Hügler Wetzikon)

Lukas Spengler (RRC Diessenhofen)

Dominic Von Burg (RRC Nordwest Reigoldswil)

Junior Women Time Trial

Ramona Forchini (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz)

Junior Women's Road Race

Caroline Baur (bigla cycling team)

Ramona Forchini (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz)

Stefanie Bochsler (bigla cycling team)

