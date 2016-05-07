No serious injuries in massive Fleche du Sud crash

The Canada Team Race Clean posted this shot of Ambulances at the scene (Image credit: Team RaceClean)

The Fleche du Sud resumed on Saturday after the organisation confirmed that none of the dozens of riders involved in the high-speed crash on stage 3 suffered serious injuries. The incident happened on a fast descent, and involved 35 riders. The influx of ambulances and rush to treat the injured led to the cancellation of the stage.

The Join's-De Rijke team posted an update on its web page today, stating that previous reports of a rider in a coma had been incorrect.

"The damage after the massive crash has been limited to 'cycling injuries'," the team stated. "The organization reported two jaw fractures, two clavicle fractures, two elbow fractures and an ankle fracture. A miracle, given the high speed and the location of the crash."

Join's-De Rijke confirmed that its rider Kobus Hereijgers went to the hospital for scans but no serious injuries were found. Cyclingteam Jo Piels confirmed that its rider Stefan Poutsma broke his wrist in the crash.

17 riders failed to start stage 4, and 22 riders abandoned during the stage, which was won by Team Voralberg's Sergio Souza. The Portuguese rider took the race lead from Twan Van den Brand (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) in the mountainous stage.