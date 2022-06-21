No Rohan Dennis as Jumbo-Visma announce Tour de France line-up
By Barry Ryan published
Kuss, Kruijswijk, Laporte, Benoot, Van Hooydonck to support leadership trio
Rohan Dennis has been left out of the Jumbo-Visma team for the Tour de France, which is headlined by Primoz Roglic, Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert.
Sepp Kuss and Steven Kruijswijk will provide the key climbing support for Roglic and Vingegaard, with Tiesj Benoot, Nathan Van Hooydonck and Christophe Laporte completing the roster.
While Roglic and Vingegaaard lead the Jumbo-Visma general classification challenge, Van Aert has the freedom to pursue the green jersey after he claimed three stage wins on last year’s Tour. The Jumbo-Visma squad has been constructed with those disparate goals in mind.
“We have several ambitions, so we have chosen riders who are the best at different terrains”, directeur sportif Merijn Zeeman said in a statement released by the team.
"We have to guide our leaders safely through the first hectic week but also be able to make it difficult for the other Tour favourites in the mountains.
“Wout also deserves sufficient support in his hunt for stage victories and the green jersey. This squad is fit and, in our view, capable of pursuing our ambitions in the best way possible.”
The omission of Dennis, who joined from Ineos last winter, comes as a surprise after his displays in the early part of the season. The Australian caught the eye at Paris-Nice with his work for Roglic and again at the Tour de Romandie, which he led into the final stage.
Robert Gesink and Mike Teunissen are also notable absentees from the Jumbo-Visma line-up.
Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation (opens in new tab), published by Gill Books.