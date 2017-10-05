No new applicants for 2018 UCI WorldTour

Image 1 of 5 The UCI WorldTour logo (Image credit: UCI) Image 2 of 5 Bryan Coquard in the Belgian version of Direct Energie's Poweo kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Former pro Jérôme Pineau is working at the Giro doe BeIn Sports (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Evan Huffman, in yellow, sits in behind his Rally teammates (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Steve Berman and Axel Merckx at the Tour of Utah earlier this month. (Image credit: Axeon Hagens Berman)

The UCI has confirmed that there are no new applicants for WorldTour status in 2018. The 18 existing WorldTour teams have all lodged registration files with the governing body for next season.

The registration files will be assessed by the UCI and its auditor EY before the final composition of the 2018 WorldTour is formally confirmed. The top division is again slated to feature 18 teams in 2018.

The Slipstream Sports organisation, which raced under the Cannondale-Drapac banner this season, has submitted its registration file under its new moniker of Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale. Jonathan Vaughters’ squad risked disbandment when a potential sponsor withdrew in late summer, only for the Swedish-based Education First to step into the breach in September.

The new Vital Concept squad, which will be managed by Jerome Pineau and will feature Bryan Coquard as its leader, is among the 26 teams to apply for Pro Continental status in 2018.

Vital Concept is the only entirely new team to apply for a Pro Continental licence, though four existing Continental squads are seeking promotion to the second division.

American-registered teams Rally Cycling, Hagens Berman Axeon and Holowesko-Citadel have all applied for Pro Continental licences in 2018, alongside Euskadi Basque Country-Murias.

Fortuneo-Oscaro, which has signalled its ambition by signing Warren Barguil from Sunweb, has again applied for a Pro Continental berth next season. Should Vital Concept's application be approved, there will be five French teams – Fortuneo-Oscaro, Vital Concept, Direct Energie, Cofidis and Delko-Marseille Provence KTM – at Pro Continental level in 2018, and they will be among the teams competing for the expected four wildcard berths at the Tour de France.

2018 UCI WorldTour applicants:

AG2R La Mondiale

Astana Pro Team

Bahrain – Merida

BMC Racing Team

Bora – Hansgrohe

Team Dimension Data

Team EF Education First – Drapac p/b Cannondale

FDJ

Team Katusha Alpecin

Team Lotto NL – Jumbo

Lotto Soudal

Movistar Team

Orica – Scott

Quick – Step Floors

Team Sky

Team Sunweb

Trek – Segafredo

UAE Team Emirates

2018 Pro Continental applicants:

Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec

Aqua Blue Sport

Bardiani CSF

Caja Rural – Seguros RGA

CCC Sprandi Polkowice

Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Delko Marseille Provence KTM

Direct Energie

Pro Cycling Breizh (Fortuneo – Oscaro)

Gazprom – Rusvelo

Israel – Cycling Academy

Manzana Postobon

Nippo – Vini Fantini – Europa Ovini

Team Novo Nordisk

Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij

Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise

Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team

Veranda's Willems - Crelan

Wanty – Groupe Gobert

Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic

Wilier Triestina – Selle Italia

Euskadi Basque Country – Murias

Hagens Berman Axeon

Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources

Rally Cycling

Team Vital Concept