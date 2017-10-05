No new applicants for 2018 UCI WorldTour
Vital Concept, Rally Cycling, Hagens Berman Axeon and Holowesko-Citadel seek Pro Continental status
The UCI has confirmed that there are no new applicants for WorldTour status in 2018. The 18 existing WorldTour teams have all lodged registration files with the governing body for next season.
The registration files will be assessed by the UCI and its auditor EY before the final composition of the 2018 WorldTour is formally confirmed. The top division is again slated to feature 18 teams in 2018.
The Slipstream Sports organisation, which raced under the Cannondale-Drapac banner this season, has submitted its registration file under its new moniker of Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale. Jonathan Vaughters’ squad risked disbandment when a potential sponsor withdrew in late summer, only for the Swedish-based Education First to step into the breach in September.
The new Vital Concept squad, which will be managed by Jerome Pineau and will feature Bryan Coquard as its leader, is among the 26 teams to apply for Pro Continental status in 2018.
Vital Concept is the only entirely new team to apply for a Pro Continental licence, though four existing Continental squads are seeking promotion to the second division.
American-registered teams Rally Cycling, Hagens Berman Axeon and Holowesko-Citadel have all applied for Pro Continental licences in 2018, alongside Euskadi Basque Country-Murias.
Fortuneo-Oscaro, which has signalled its ambition by signing Warren Barguil from Sunweb, has again applied for a Pro Continental berth next season. Should Vital Concept's application be approved, there will be five French teams – Fortuneo-Oscaro, Vital Concept, Direct Energie, Cofidis and Delko-Marseille Provence KTM – at Pro Continental level in 2018, and they will be among the teams competing for the expected four wildcard berths at the Tour de France.
2018 UCI WorldTour applicants:
AG2R La Mondiale
Astana Pro Team
Bahrain – Merida
BMC Racing Team
Bora – Hansgrohe
Team Dimension Data
Team EF Education First – Drapac p/b Cannondale
FDJ
Team Katusha Alpecin
Team Lotto NL – Jumbo
Lotto Soudal
Movistar Team
Orica – Scott
Quick – Step Floors
Team Sky
Team Sunweb
Trek – Segafredo
UAE Team Emirates
2018 Pro Continental applicants:
Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec
Aqua Blue Sport
Bardiani CSF
Caja Rural – Seguros RGA
CCC Sprandi Polkowice
Cofidis, Solutions Credits
Delko Marseille Provence KTM
Direct Energie
Pro Cycling Breizh (Fortuneo – Oscaro)
Gazprom – Rusvelo
Israel – Cycling Academy
Manzana Postobon
Nippo – Vini Fantini – Europa Ovini
Team Novo Nordisk
Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
Sport Vlaanderen – Baloise
Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
Veranda's Willems - Crelan
Wanty – Groupe Gobert
Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
Wilier Triestina – Selle Italia
Euskadi Basque Country – Murias
Hagens Berman Axeon
Holowesko | Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources
Rally Cycling
Team Vital Concept
