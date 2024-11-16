No more track world championships for Filippo Ganna as focus turns entirely on road racing

Italian time trial champion to use track as training

Italy&#039;s Filippo Ganna competes in the men&#039;s track cycling team pursuit final for bronze of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, south-west of Paris, on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
After winning fourteen track medals between 2016 and 2023, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) will forego track racing starting in 2025, in order to focus entirely on road racing.

Ganna told Adnkronos during an event at the Technical University of Milan that the progressive shift towards the road resulted from his racing schedule.

