No Giro d'Italia for Euskaltel-Euskadi
Basque team skip Italian Grand Tour once again
Euskaltel-Euskadi, although a ProTour team, will not be at the start of the 2010 Giro d'Italia. Team general manager Igor González de Galdeano confirmed to Spanish newspaper Deia that the Basque outfit will once again skip the Italian Grand Tour, as it did in 2009.
"We will continue to do without the Giro," he said. "Our goals will be the same ones as this year: home races, the Tour [de France] and the Vuelta [a España]."
Next season, Euskaltel's 24 riders will have a schedule of 200 racing days, as compared to 190 this season.
