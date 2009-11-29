Igor Gonzalez de Galdeano new team principal at Euskaltel

Image 1 of 3 Miguel Madariaga (Image credit: Monika Prell) Image 2 of 3 The Euskaltel-Euskadi boys limp home after the crash. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 3 Igor Gonzalez de Galdeano (Vitalicio Seguros) wins stage 12 of the Vuelta at Arcalis. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Euskaltel-Euskadi has announced several changes in its management, with Igor Gonzalez de Galdeano moving up to become the team's general manager. He replaces the retiring Miguel Madariaga. Gonzalez de Galdeano's older brother Alvaro will become a Directeur Sportif with the team.

Igor Gonzalez de Galdeano, 36, began his professional racing career with Euskaltel in 1995 and rode with the team for three years. After his retirement from racing in 2005, Gonzalez de Galdeano joined the team's management as a technical advisor in 2006. He takes the place of Madariaga, who although retiring, plans to remain involved with the team.

Alvaro Gonzalez de Galdeano, 39, rode from 1992 to 2004. Since then he has served as a Directeur Sportif for Euskaltel's Continental team, Orbea. At Euskaltel, he will join Gorka Gerrikagoitia and Josu Larrazabal as Directeurs Sportif.

