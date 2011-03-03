UCI and AFLD to collaborate at Paris-Nice

The names are floating around, but the tests are yet to be complete (Image credit: Bjorn Haake)

The dispute between the International Cycling Union (UCI) and the French Anti-doping Agency (AFLD) seem to have been resolved in time for this year's Paris-Nice race.

According to French sources, a new contract of collaboration between the two parties will be signed on Saturday, one day before the start of Paris-Nice. The agreement foresees that anti-doping agents from the UCI and AFLD will again work together, with AFLD testers expected to take approximatively 60 blood and urine samples at the French stage race.

The process of reconciliation began in January 2010, after several years of tension and criticism of the testing done at the 2009 Tour de France. In September last year, former AFLD president Pierre Bordry resigned and has since been replaced by Bruno Genevois.

Paris-Nice, which is owned by Tour de France organiser ASO, will be the first step in the rebuilding of the relationship between the UCI and the AFLD.