No Contador in Saxo Bank's team time trial squad

Image 1 of 3 Team Saxo Bank warming up (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador and his Saxo Bank Tinkoff Bank team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Michael Morkov (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank) remains in the lead of the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vuelta a España winner Alberto Contador is one of the strongest men on the Saxo Bank-Tinkoff team against the clock, but will not take part in the team time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Sunday.

The team today named its six-man squad for the event, with the Spaniard notable for his absence.

Michael Mørkøv, Manuele Boaro, David Tanner, Luke Roberts, Nicki Sørensen and Matteo Tosatto will tackle the 53.2km "hilly and technically demanding" course in Limburg, The Netherlands, according to the team.

“We have three specialists in this discipline, Mørkøv, Boaro and Luke and we have two experienced guys in Matteo and Nicki who have both just done the Vuelta," said team director Bradley McGee. "And finally, we have David Tanner who's in great shape and will be doing the road race as well for Australia.

"The course in Limburg is simply gruesome in terms of steep climbs including the Cauberg climb and the wind just might become a factor as well. But our guys' advantage is that they know each other really well, they're all skillful bike riders technically and they're all very motivated to represent the team at the world championships."