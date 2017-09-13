No change to Worlds prize money in Bergen

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan wins 2016 World Championships in Doha, Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 The 2017 UCI Road World Championship elite men's time trial map (Image credit: 2017 Bergen) Image 3 of 5 Bergen from above: the finishing line of the 2017 world championship will be drawn between the lake and the harbour (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 4 of 5 Amber Neben (USA) back on the top step of the Worlds podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Bob Jungels, Marcel Kittel, Yves Lampaert,Tony Martin, Niki Terpstra and Julien Vermote pose on the podium after their victory in the men's team time trial at the the 2016 UCI Road World Championships.

The prize money on offer at the 2017 World Championships remains unchanged from Doha in 2016. In total, €237,472 will be awarded across the 12 events with prize money only going to the riders, and teams in the team time trial, who finish on the podium.

Related Articles UCI introduces complete prize money equality across all World Championships

There is equal prize money for men and women in every event at the Bergen Worlds, which begin on Sunday.

The winners of the elite men and women's races will receive €7,667. For the silver medallist, the prize money is €5,367 with €3,067 for the bronze medallist. In total, €16,101 will be awarded for the road races.

In the U23 men's race, €3,833 will be awarded to the gold medallist, €2,683 for silver, and €1,533 for bronze. The prize pool for the U23 podium is €8,049. The junior men and women receive the least of the road race prizes with €1,533 for the gold medallist, €1,150 for silver, and €767 for bronze.

The prize money on offer for the elite time trials is just under half of that for the road races. For the elite men and women, €3,833 will be awarded to the rainbow jersey winner. The silver medallist will claim €2,300, and there is €1,633 for bronze.

In the U23 category, the winner receives €3,067, silver €1,533, and bronze €767. Junior prize money for the winner is equal to third in the U23 races, with €383 for silver and just €230 for bronze.

The most financially rewarding event at the World Championships is the team time trial. Prize money is also extended to the top five teams. The winning elite men and women's team will claim €33,333, down to €20,833 for second, and €16,666 for bronze. The fourth ranked team will be awarded €8,333 and €4,166 for fifth.

In Richmond at the 2015 Worlds, the overall prize pot was €179,805.

The UCI established full gender equality in terms of prize money across all disciplines of World Championships last year. There has been equal pay in all but one of the World Championships events, across the road, track, cyclo-cross, mountain bike and BMX since 2013. As team time trials at the Worlds are contested by trade teams, with other commercial interests dictating the prize pot, there was a marked disparity in the discipline.

"This decision, in line with Brian Cookson’s desire to develop women’s cycling, means that Men and Women across all disciplines, categories and specialities, now benefit from identical prize money at all UCI World Championships," read a statement from the governing body last year.

The 2017 World Championships will take place from September 17-24.