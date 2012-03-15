Nine WorldTour teams to Bayern Rundfahrt in May

One final white flag to start the 2011 Bayern Rundfahrt before the race packs up for next year. (Image credit: Bayern Rundfahrt, Schaaf Photography)

Nine WorldTour teams will be at the start of the Bayern Rundfahrt in May, many of them using the race as preparation for the Tour de France. Ten more teams, five each Professional Continental and Continental, are still to be announced.

The World Tour teams are Euskaltel-Euskadi, FDJ-Big Mat, Garmin-Barracuda, RadioShack-Nissan, GreenEdge, Katusha, Lampre-ISD, Sky and Saxo Bank.

“Nearly half of the teams who will ride with us are starting later in France, often with the same line-ups,” said the race's new sports director, Hartmut Bölts.

But there could also be more Tour teams in Bavaria. “The further starting places in the Tour de France have not yet been announced. But at least four the teams, who will get a wild-card from us, are also top candidates for the Tour de France,” said organizer Ewald Strohmeier.

The further start places will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Bayern Rundfahrt runs May 23 to 27.