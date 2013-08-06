Nieve and Antón in demand after Euskaltel's future put in doubt

Image 1 of 4 Igor Anton (Euskaltel Euskadi) takes a drink while another takes relief from too much (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Igor Anton (Euskaltel Euskadi) during the third stage of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

While Euskaltel-Euskadi desperately continue to search for a new sponsor to take over their commitment to the Basque team they have backed for almost two decades, interest is growing in the squad’s most high-profile riders.

According to Spanish website Biciciclismo, Mikel Nieve and Igor Antón are almost certain to remain in the UCI WorldTour next season, with Astana, Garmin-Sharp, Omega Pharma-Quick Step and Team Sky among those interested in the two climbers.

Both riders have had decent seasons and were prominent at the Tour, particularly 29-year-old Nieve, who finished 12th overall and third behind Chris Froome and Nairo Quintana at the summit of Mont Ventoux. More recently, he was fourth in the San Sebastian Classic. Antón, 30, finished 23rd at the Tour.





Antón, winner of four mountain stages at the Vuelta and on Monte Zoncolan in the 2011 Giro, also offers options in this area, as well as in the Ardennes Classics, where he has been a regular contender.

