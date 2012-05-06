Nibali to leave Liquigas-Cannondale, team announces

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) faded on the final approach to Ans. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) bursts clear. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 A disappointed Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the finish. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Vincenzo Nibali will be with a new team next year, as Liquigas-Cannondale said he will not ride for them. The Italian team offered him a large contract, but has not received a response, and says that this means he will not return.

“Our offer was made (1.8 million Euros per year), we gave the boy time to properly evaluate our proposal, but we have not received any response,” team manager Roberto Amadio told tuttobicwebi.it. “For us the matter is closed.”

The team is sorry to let the 2010 Vuelta a Espana winner leave, “but we can not do otherwise. Our proposal was made, and we can't do more. Depriving ourselves of Vincenzo is not easy: we have always believed in him and we consider him a true product of Liquigas-Cannondale.

“But it is also true that there are several proposals and we really offered him as much money as we can.”

Amadio doesn't think it will be awkward having Nibali at the Tour de France, even though he will be leaving the team. “We are all professionals: we and him. There are not problems now and there will be none.”

The 27-year-old Italian, who has been with Liquigas since 2006, is rumoured to have offers on the table of up to 2.5 million Euros per year from both Astana and BMC.